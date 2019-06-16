Weekend Weather: Saturday, June 15th

Good Saturday to you! It”s been a hot and humid one today, at least before the storms rolled in. Temperatures were able to reach the lower 90’s across much of the area.

Showers and thunderstorms developed this afternoon, starting off towards our south, moving northward due to a sea breeze front. One even went briefly severe.

This activity will lose steam once the sun goes down tonight. It will remain very warm and humid with lows only getting into the middle 70’s.

More storms will be possible for our Father’s Day. We’ll need to watch what happens with the disturbance that will move through Oklahoma/Texas overnight tonight. Depending on what happens and the speed of this disturbance will tell us how many storms we will see tomorrow. As it is now, it looks like there will be storms across the vast majority of the ArkLaMiss as the atmosphere will be unstable ahead of this disturbance. We will have a better idea tomorrow morning.

There is a Marginal risk (1/5) mainly after noon. The largest threats will be damaging winds and some hail. Lightning will also be a concern for tomorrow, so if you’re going to be out and about for any Father’s Day, make sure to stay weather aware.

Storms will continue through much of the week as an unsettled pattern continues. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.