Weekend Weather: Saturday, July 6th













Happy Saturday! The heat is on this holiday weekend, as most locations are sitting in the middle 90’s. Heat index values are generally in the low to mid 100’s ArkLaMiss-wide. Make sure to stay cool through the remainder of this evening.

There is a Heat Advisory out for Calhoun, Ouachita, Drew and Bradley counties in southern Arkansas until 6 P.M. tonight.

A weak disturbance will bring some higher shower and thunderstorm chances for our Sunday. Temperatures will still be hot, with highs in the lower to middle 90’s, but this is more typical heat for this time of year. Showers and storms will be possible mainly after 12 P.M., dissipating by the evening.

High pressure re-asserts itself back over the ArkLaMiss for a good deal of the upcoming week, bringing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer season so far. Highs could get into the middle to upper 90’s, with a few locations reaching the century mark. Heat indices will be in the 105-110 range, so Heat Advisories will likely be issued through the week. Make sure you’re taking the necessary heat safety precautions this week!

An interesting patter chance comes for the end of the week into next week. A disturbance currently over land (yes, you heard that right), specifically over western Kentucky will drift into the Gulf of Mexico, spinning up an area of low pressure that has a low chance of becoming a tropical system. This is certainly not a normal set-up when it comes to tropical development, but it could drift towards the Louisiana/Mississippi coastline sometime during the end of the week. Models are starting to show that high pressure may win out on this, and will essentially keep it away from us. But it’s something to certainly keep an eye on.