Weekend Weather: Saturday, July 27th

WEST MONROE, LA (7/27/19) Good Saturday to you! While it is a few degrees warmer than the last few days, with still has been a relatively cool day, at least considering the time of year. Highs have been in the lower 90’s, and this is the case for much of the ArkLaMiss. Moisture values have slowly increased over the last few days, but thankfully lower levels of moisture have lead to feel like temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s.

Showers and storms have been struggling to form across much of the ArkLaMiss, but some have been able to develop along the sea breeze front. these will slowly lose intensity over the next few hours.

Tomorrow will be fairly similar to what we had today, with highs getting into the lower 90’s once again. However, with higher moisture values, it will feel more oppressive than it has been. This will also allow for better chances of showers and thunderstorms through the course of the day tomorrow and especially as we head into next week.

Speaking of next week, disturbances will continue to filter in from the northwest, giving better support for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. It looks like a weak cold front will bring the most widespread activity for Monday, with on and off showers and storms continuing through the week.

Rain chances will eventually taper off as we go through the course of the week. Temperatures will generally run a few degrees cooler than the normal as well.

