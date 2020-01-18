Weekend Weather – Saturday, January 18th







WEST MONROE, LA (01/18/20) Happy Saturday! Our next system is currently moving through the ArkLaMiss. We’ve seen our fair share of showers, with a few thunderstorms as well. Activity will continue to decrease in coverage and intensity as we go through afternoon and evening.

Clouds will clear out and cooler, direr air will filter in. Lows will droop into the 30’s, with freezing temperatures expected in southern Arkansas, middle 30’s along the I-20 corridor and upper 30’s in southern sections of the ArkLaMiss.

Expect lots of sunshine for our Sunday, but we will stay cold. Highs will top out in the lower 50’s.

Cold air will continue to drain into the ArkLaMiss for the first few days of the week. this will keep our highs unseasonably cold, with freezing temperatures expected the next few nights. We should see a hard freeze for Monday night into Tuesday.

We warm up somewhat beginning Wednesday into the end of the week as another system moves in. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Thursday into Friday.

This system moves out by next weekend, leaving us with more sunshine. There won’t be much cold air with this system, with highs returning to the 60’s by Saturday.