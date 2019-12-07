Weekend Weather: Saturday, December 7th







WEST MONROE, LA (12/07/19) Happy Saturday! It’s certainly a much cooler day today than yesterday as highs have generally been in the 50’s. Low clouds have been stubborn to clear as well.

Tonight we will keep the clouds around, with areas of patchy fog expected as well. Lows will be near seasonal, dipping into the lower 40’s.

Winds will gradually shift directions later tonight and through the day tomorrow, allowing warm, moist air to return. despite the warm up, we should continue to see thick cloud cover, with some breaks of sunshine here and there. Highs will get to the middle to upper 60’s, but we will be dry.

Rain chances start to return by the time we start the new work week. This will also be the warmest day of the week, even with thick cloud cover, as highs get into the middle 70’s. Isolated showers will be possible, mainly later in the day.

The best chances for rain come later Monday night, continuing through the day Tuesday as our system moves through. This is also when the cooler air makes a quick return, as highs will go from the middle 70’s Monday to the middle 50’s for Tuesday.

We keep the cool temperatures around for the remainder of the extended period. There will be some opportunities for some sunshine through the week, but much of the extended period will remain cloudy.

A system will move through during the late Thursday/Friday timeframe, but it looks to be moisture starved. Therefore, a slight chance of rain exists for Friday, but this is questionable at best.