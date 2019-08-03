Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 3rd







WEST MONROE, LA (8/3/19) Happy Saturday! We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds across the ArkLaMiss, with a couple isolated showers from time to time near our river parishes. Otherwise, the rest of us are hot and humid, with highs in the lower to middle 90’s.

Tonight, aside from the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, things will remain quiet with period of clouds. Lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow there will be more showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be fairly similar to what we saw today, getting into the lower to middle 90’s.

As we start a new work week, low end rain chances will linger pretty much every day as a generally unsettled northwesterly pattern remains over the ArkLaMiss. 20 to 30 percent rain chances can be expected on any given day, with highs generally in the lower to middle 90’s.

As we get into the weekend, high pressure will become stronger and will allow for less rain chances and warmer temps. Some of us could see highs in the upper 90’s.