Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 31st







WEST MONROE, LA (8/31/19) Happy Saturday! Hopefully so far your long weekend is going well. The weather is cooperating, for the most part. Good news is that there has been lots of sunshine to go around, but it is quite hot. Highs have been in the middle to upper 90’s today.

We have seen a couple showers and thunderstorms across the region, but nothing for the ArkLaMiss. Don’t expect that to change much, if at all.

We could certainly use the rain too. We’re starting to see a drought develop across a good portion of the ArkLaMiss. Currently things are “dry” for a lack of better terms, but with virtually no rain in the forecast, expect it to develop further.

Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic, holding onto major Hurricane status. The latest track keeps it further east of Florida, with it eventually riding up the East Coast. Impacts from this storm will still be felt even if it doesn’t make direct landfall to the United States.

There are a couple of other tropical disturbances out in the Gulf/Atlantic that have low chances of development (20%). Impacts from those look to be minimal to the ArkLaMiss at this time.

This is because we have high pressure off towards the west keeping a hot and dry grip on our overall pattern. Don’t expect much variation in temperatures or rain chances until about mid week.

This means Labor Day looks GREAT for those who want to get out and enjoy some last minute Summer activities. It will be hot though, as highs will be in the upper 90’s. so make sure to stay hydrated!

We could see some cooler temperatures towards the end of the week, as some relatively cooler and drier air spills in from the north and east. This will cool our highs to the lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s. No rain is expected with this, and really not for the foreseeable future.