Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 17th





WEST MONROE, LA (8/17/19) Happy Saturday! After our very brief break from the abnormally hot and humid weather, the mercury and dew point have been slowly climbing. Most of us have hit the middle to upper 90’s, with heat index values in the middle 100’s, pretty standard August weather.

There have also been a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially in our southern parishes where the sea breeze has reached. Most of us have been hot and dry, with a few passing clouds.

Tonight, showers and storms will be around until sunset, dissipating afterwards. Lows tonight will drop into the low to middle 70’s.

We’ll have another chance for showers and thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, mainly after 2 P.M.. High temperatures will generally be the same, with mid to upper 90’s expected. Heat index values will be in the middle 100’s once again, so take it easy if you’re going to be out and about.

As we start the upcoming work week, a fairly stagnant pattern will situate itself over the ArkLaMiss. There will be a low chance for afternoon showers and storms as a few disturbances move through. Highs will generally be in the middle 90’s each day, with lows in the middle 70’s.