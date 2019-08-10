Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 10th





WEST MONROE, LA (8/10/19) Happy Saturday! We’re seeing another hot and humid one across the area. Hot is an understatement once again, as some of us have seen “feels like” temperatures of 113! Aside from some very minor shower and thunderstorm activity, most of us have been baking under partly cloudy skies.

We do have a Heat Advisory in effect through Sunday evening, which includes all of the ArkLaMiss. The National Weather Service continues to expand the advisory not only in time, but in location as well, as a good chunk of the South is under some sort of heat related advisory or warning.

Don’t expect much in the way of relief tonight. Lows are expected to only get into the upper 70’s tonight thanks to all of the moisture in the air. Any sort of shower and thunderstorm activity will come to an end as the main forcing for ascent associated with a boundary to our north continues to move that way.

For our Sunday, the rain chances will remain isolated, mainly for our river parishes and counties. The rest of us will see highs in the mid to upper 90’s expected, with “feels like” temperatures at 105-110+.

Get used to sweating it out. High pressure will get established and centered very close to us, which will allow for stifling heat to build, especially for the first couple days of the upcoming week. Highs could very easily hit the century mark on Monday and Tuesday for many locations, with “feels like” temperatures 110+, some locations possibly hitting 120.

Rain chances during this time will also be very limited thanks to the location of the high pressure center, so do not count on much relief from showers and storms.

With this being said, this is going to be dangerous heat. It’s not so much the actual air temperature, but the amount of moisture will be high enough to not let your body efficiently cool. It is imperative that folks, especially anyone who has to spend extended periods of time outdoors, are practicing heat safety. It will not take long for someone to be overcame by this heat.

The good news is, there will be a “not so hot” front that moves in by the time we get to Wednesday. This will offer better chances for showers and storms and cooler temperatures. Still, with this being said, highs will still be in the lower to middle 90’s.

While we’ll see some relief on the form of some relatively dry air, highs will still be in the mid to upper 90’s through the end of next week into the weekend. August weather looks to be here to stay!