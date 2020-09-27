Weekend Forecast – Sunday, September 27th

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re staying cool out there today as it has been fairly warm and humid. We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures have been running in the 80’s. This will be changing heading into the new week.

With this being said, our atmosphere remains capped ahead of our cold front, so we are not seeing any showers or thunderstorms, at least not in the ArkLaMiss. this will be changing as we head into tomorrow.

Our cold front is currently making its way through Oklahoma and Texas as we speak, and this is what will be changing our weather up to a more typical Fall pattern. Right now, showers and thunderstorms are starting to develop along it, but they will through the evening. This activity will eventually drift south and east, with southern Arkansas seeing activity first. showers and storms will continue through the morning before clearing the ArkLaMiss by mid to late afternoon.

We could see a few stronger storms with the front, but widespread severe weather is not expected. these storms will produce times of heavy rain, some lighting and gusty winds.

Behind this front, cooler, drier air spills in and fall weather stays for the foreseeable future. highs during this timeframe generally remain in the 70’s, with maybe a few 80’s possible at times. Lows will fall into the lower 50’s, even upper 40’s for some. The best new is, we are not tracking any rain chances with this cooler air, so this will be a very comfortable fall set up.

We could see some showers return next weekend, but confidence is low at this time. We could also see this pattern of continued cool air linger into the first week of October.