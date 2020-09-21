Weekend Forecast – Sunday, September 20th









WEST MONROE, LA (09/20/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re having a wonderful day, as we’ve enjoyed another nice weather day for the ArkLaMiss. We seen some clouds off towards our south, but skies have been clear for many of us. Temperatures have generally been in the mid to upper 70’s (south) and lower to middle 80’s (north).

Clouds will continue to increase in coverage through the night as moisture from Beta starts to push further into our area. Lows will eventually fall into the middle 60’s. Some isolated showers are expected late, especially south of I-20.

Monday will start a wet streak that will last much of the week as Beta’s moisture moves through our area. Time of showers, even a few thunderstorms can be expected through the day. The increased cloud cover will also help to keep a lid on our temperatures, with highs only expected to reach the middle 70’s.

This pattern stays with us through this week. expect to see times of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. This activity will start to taper by next weekend, though we don’t lose rain chances completely.

Rain totals have been trimmed down thanks to dry air that has been eating away at Beta. Still, many of us could see at least 2 inches of rain, with up to a half a foot possible for some locations. This will all be determined by where those heavy rain bands set up. This will elevate the chance for flash Flooding around our area. Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown!

After Beta moves out of our area, we could see another cold front towards the end of the month into the beginning of October. This would bring us another shot of cool, dry air. Still a lot of time to go until that happens, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.