Weekend Forecast – Sunday, October 4th













WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day today. A weak cold front has moved through our area, providing another shot of cooler & drier air to the area. This is making for a beautiful day.

This cooler, drier air will help to bring another chilly night for us, with lows falling to the lower 50’s. Some spots could see middle to upper 40’s, especially the further north you go. Skies will remain clear.

We will see a very nice Monday as the cooler and drier air moves in. Expect to see lots of sunshine and nice temperatures, with highs in the upper 70’s.

High pressure builds back in for much of the week, which will bring the heat back to our area. With this being said, this is more typical heat for this time of year, with temperatures generally in the 80’s. We will also remain dry through at least Thursday.

The biggest player in our weather will be what happens in the tropics, especially towards the end of the week. We currently have Tropical Storm Gamma in the southern Gulf of Mexico. As it stands now, this system doesn’t look to much, if any, impact on the ArkLaMiss.

With this being said, Gamma will not be the tropical concern we need to keep an eye on. We have a new system that has become more organized in the Caribbean area, and it is eventually expected to become Delta as it moves its way north and west. Computer models are advertising this system to slingshot around Gamma, which would takes it a bit further west towards the Louisiana coastline, and potentially the ArkLaMiss. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has this storm eventually becoming a Category 2 by landfall, and if it trends westward, we would see more impact from this system.

There are still questions regarding sea surface temperatures and wind shear in the atmosphere, and what effects with will have on Delta’s evolution. We will be able to iron out these details through the week. Event though tropical season is starting to wind down, we’re not done yet. Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecasts as this system draws closer to us.