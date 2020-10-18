Weekend Forecast – Sunday, October 18th

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve had a wonder day; we’ve seen warmer temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with partly cloudy skies. All in all, our weather has been pretty nice.

Tonight will be mild with temperatures not dropping too much thanks to more humidity in the air; expect lows to fall into the lower to middle 60’s.

A cold front off towards our north and west will get close to us, but it will stall by the time it gets to us Monday. It will provide enough lift for a few stray showers through the afternoon and evening, but many of us will remain dry. Highs will also stay on the warmer side, getting into the lower to middle 80’s.

This front will eventually lift northward on Tuesday. A low chance for some isolated showers will exist for the afternoon and evening, with warm temperatures remaining. Highs will once again get into the lower to middle 80’s.

Our next front moves in for Friday, which would offer a somewhat better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. With this being said, it appears this chance will remain low, only at 20%.

What this will do is lower our temperatures into the 70’s for the weekend, after experiencing highs in the 80’s for the week. It looks like beautiful weather settles in for the weekend.