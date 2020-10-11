Weekend Forecast – Sunday, October 11th





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re having a wonderful day as our weather has cleared out nicely. We’ve been left with warm temperatures, with highs reaching anywhere from the upper 70’s to the upper 80’s. We’ve also seen a few clouds from time to time, but no showers or storms. It’s also quite humid.

Higher humidity and clear skies will lead to areas of fog developing later tonight, continuing into tomorrow morning. Lows will be somewhat warmer, falling only into the upper 60’s.

The first of two fronts looks to move through our area later Monday into Tuesday. Ahead of it, the ArkLaMiss can enjoy another warm and humid day, with highs in the middle to upper 80’s. The front will not have much to work with, so showers and thunderstorms are not expected.

Relatively cooler, drier air moves in for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as high temperatures will lower to the lower 80’s. overnight lows will be cooler too, returning to the lower to middle 50’s.

We stay dry until Thursday, when our second front moves in. This one appears to be much stronger than the first, and will bring a low chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms for later Thursday into Friday.

A noticeable temperature drop will occur for Friday into the weekend, as this front will take our high temperatures form the lower 80’s to the upper 60’s for both Friday and Saturday. The good news is, no rain chances are expected during the weekend, so it is expected to be downright beautiful. Lows during this timeframe will also be chilly, falling into the 40’s and 50’s.