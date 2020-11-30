Weekend Forecast – Sunday, November 29th





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to stay warm and dry today as it has been an overall miserable day for the ArkLaMiss. We’ve seen our fair share of showers, but it is also breezy and cold. Temperatures have generally remained in the 40’s through the day, with winds around 10-15 mph.

Now that we’re done with rain chances, skies will eventually clear through the night. It will continue to be cold, with Northwest winds actually increasing. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 30’s.

The one good aspect of Monday’s weather is that we will see lots of sunshine. However, it won’t be enough to really warm us up. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40’s and we will have a strong Northwesterly wind of about 10 to 20 mph. This will keep wind chills in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s, so Monday will definitely a day to wear a few extra layers.

As we head into Monday night into Tuesday, winds will gradually ease up, but won’t completely go away. With clear skies, temperatures will get very cold for the ArkLaMiss. All of us should be below freezing, with some of us falling into the lower to middle 20’s. Many of us will see a hard freeze, so make sure to protect the pets, the plants and the pipes.

More sunshine continues for our Tuesday, but again it will be a chilly day. Highs will get into the lower 50’s.

Another system moves in for the Wednesday into Thursday timeframe, and this will bring another chance for showers, maybe a few thunderstorms.