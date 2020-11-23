Weekend Forecast – Sunday, November 22nd, 2020





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you were able to enjoy your Sunday even though we had weather that wasn’t necessarily the best. A weak front has moved through bringing a low chance for some showers, but not everyone saw it. Most of the activity has now wound down for the evening and we should remain dry through tuesday.

This front will bring a good shot of cooler and drier air for tonight and for our Monday into Tuesday night. Lows will get quite chilly across the ArkLaMiss, with many locations falling into at least the 40’s. locations into southern arkansas could be approaching the freezing mark.

Attention then turns to later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as a much stronger front moves in. a line of showers and storms will develop along it, posing a threat for some severe weather. Right now, damaging straight line winds will be the primary threat, but a spin-up tornado along the front cannot be ruled out. Details will continue to be worked out in the coming days.

Then another system moves in for the first half of the weekend, bringing another chance for some scattered showers and storms. severe potential isn’t clear at this moment, but it is something to watch. Could see a good cold snap following that, that could bring freezing temperatures to parts of the ArkLaMiss for the following week.