WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A clear and sunny day here in the ArkLaMiss, and a little cool too.

Tonight, temperatures drop to the lower 30s once more. Please remember to make sure your pets, plants, and pipes are taken care of.

Rain returns tomorrow evening and persists overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Daytime highs are a little bit warmer due to the moisture in the atmosphere but only by a couple of degrees. Although with the wind being a bit breezy it may not feel like it, so I’d still recommend a jacket for the day, and an umbrella for the evening.