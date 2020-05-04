Weekend Forecast – Sunday, May 3rd







WEST MONROE, LA (05/03/20) Happy Sunday! We started off on a cloudy note, but once the sun came out, our temperatures warmed pretty quickly. We’ve been left with lots of sunshine through the day. Highs have been able to reach the middle to upper 80’s.

We will remain clear for the evening, then low clouds will return mainly after midnight, just like last night. Lows will remain warm too, getting into the middle 60’s.

Clouds will linger with us through the morning, with the sun eventually returning by the time we get to the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again be pretty warm, getting into the upper 80’s.

Things starts to change as we head into Tuesday, as a stalled boundary to our north decides to move its way southward. This will bring a low chance for some scattered showers and storms, mainly later Tuesday. Highs won’t be as warm on this day either, getting in the low to middle 80’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry, as high pressure briefly takes control of the weather once again. highs will be warm, but not as hot as the beginning of the week, getting into the lower 80’s.

Our next system looks to move in for Friday, bringing the best chance for rain through the week. Scattered showers and storms will be ongoing through the day.

This system will push out and we will be left with very nice dry weather for the weekend. We will dip well below our normal high for this time of year, with highs in the 70’s as opposed to the 80’s.