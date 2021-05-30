Weekend Forecast: Sunday, May 30th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy yet another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss. We’ve once again seen highs in the 70’s and 80’s across the area, and with lots of sunshine and low humidity, it’s made for a beautiful day.

Heading into tonight, another cooler than average night is expected, as lows dip into the middle to upper 50’s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and clear skies, but we will remain dry.

More beautiful weather is expected into our Memorial Day, but it will be a bit warmer and more humid. Highs are expected to get into the middle to upper 80’s, with is pretty normal for this time of year.

Things begin to change on Tuesday, as our atmosphere becomes more unsettled heading into the upcoming week. We could see some stray showers or storms later Tuesday as moisture and upper level support increase.

The pattern will favor some weak disturbances combined with daytime heating, through the remainder of the week, which will result in times of showers and storms each day beginning Wednesday. We could see times of heavy rainfall, and a few strong storms here and there, but no widespread severe weather or flooding is expected.