Weekend Forecast – Sunday, May 24th











WEST MONROE, LA (05/24/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve had a wonderful Sunday, it’s been another hot and humid one for many of us. Temperatures are running in the 80’s to even lower 90’s at times across the Mississippi River. We’ve had some clouds around with some isolated sowers and storm in our western counties and parishes, but all in all, many of us have remained dry.

The brunt of the shower and thunderstorm activity has remained west of us into east Texas, but some of it has spilled into our area. We will have the chance for some showers and thunderstorms through the next few hours, but there’s a chance it won’t materialize.

We have been at the mercy of a cut off low to our west, which has been responsible for the shower and thunderstorm activity. Since these types of systems are cut off from the flow of the jet stream, they tend to meander, which is hard for computer models to pinpoint details and locations, as opposed to a typical storm set up. This is likely the reason we did not see that much activity here, as the low didn’t wobble far enough east.

As we head into memorial day, this cut off low will continue to provide the chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Eventually, this system will lose steam and will eventually move out of our area, taking the chances for showers and storms with it. This doesn’t look to occur until next week. Until then, we will deal with a chance for showers and storms through the week, with a gradual decrease in rain chances.

Temperatures will remain fairly consistent, but they will be warm and humid with some cooling for the middle of the week. You likely won’t notice much of a change due to the high amounts of moisture in the air.