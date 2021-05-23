Weekend Forecast: Sunday, May 23rd, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonder day today; weather-wise, it was another very nice, seasonal late May day. Temperatures have been in the middle to upper 80’s, and we’ve seen a mix of clouds and sunshine. now shoers or storms have occured.

Similar to last night, clouds will thicken back up across most of the area, especially later on. Lows are once again expected to be in the seasonal range, in the middle 60’s.

Heading into the new week, we can expect another mix of sun and clouds for our Monday. Highs are once again expected to be in the middle to upper 80’s.

Somewhat better moisture moves itno the area for our Tuesday. Combine this with some daytime heating, and we could some stray showers or even a storm or two during the afternoon and evening. Highs are once again expected to be in the seasonal rage, in the upper 80’s.

A weak disturbance will move through the area, which will provide a somewhat better chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Storms are not expected to be severe.

Some of this activity could linger into the early morning hours of Thursday, but we’ll get a brief break for much of the day. It will also be warmer, with temperatures expected to hit the lower 90’s.

More showers and storms could return heading into next weekend, as another weak disturbance moves in. This one could keep chances for showers and storms going into the morning hours as well, but overall, chances will remain low. Highs during this timeframe will also cool off a few degrees, into the lower to middle 80’s.