Weekend Forecast – Sunday, May 17th







WEST MONROE, AL (05/17/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re having a wonderful day despite the crumby weather we’ve been seeing across the ArkLaMiss for a good deal of the day. We have had persistent scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but nothing has been severe like what we saw yesterday.

Showers will continue through the evening, eventually wrapping up by midnight. Once showers exit the ArkLaMiss, skies will slowly begin to clear as well. lows will be a little bit cooler tonight, dropping into the lower 60’s as opposed to the upper 60’s.

The cut off low leaves our area for Monday, and we will see lots of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. Highs will be warmer too due to less cloud cover, getting into the lower 80’s.

While chances for showers and storms decrease quite a bit heading into the new week, we won’t lose them completely. Pretty much each afternoon and evening from the heating of the day, and the amount of moisture in the air, we will have the chance to see a few stray showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain during this time.

The heat will also build through the week and into the weekend, with highs getting into the lower 90’s by this time next weekend. We’re starting to get out of spring weather and are now heading into summer, which means hotter and somewhat drier conditions.

Even though the official start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season is not until June 1st, we already have our first named storm of the season in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Arthur was named later yesterday, and it does not pose any threat to the ArkLaMiss. This will mainly be a Mid-Atlantic and East Coast event.