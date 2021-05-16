Weekend Forecast: Sunday, May 16th, 2021





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! Hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy the weekend, as we experienced pretty seasonal weather. Highs have been in the lower to middle 80’s, and we’ve had time of sun and clouds.

Some showers and storms have managed to make their way across our western counties and parishes, but this activity is expected to decrease in coverage and intensity through the night, as we lose daytime heating. Lows will remain on the milder side, in the middle to upper 60’s. Once showers end, we’ll be left with clouds through the night.

An unsettled pattern returns for much of the upcoming week, as a system to our west gets stuck due to a strong ridge of high pressure to our west. While the heaviest, most concentrated severe weather will stay to our west, this system will keep chances for showers and storms going virtually everyday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Times of heavy rainfall are possible, but widespread flash flooding is not expected. We could also see some a couple strong/marginally severe storms in the area, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures during this time frame look to generally remain near the seasonal mark, with slow warming expected by next week. Speaking of next week, high pressure looks to take back over the forecast, thus reducing the chance of the showers and storms.