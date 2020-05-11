Weekend Forecast – Sunday, May 10th

WEST MONROE, LA (05/10/20) Happy Sunday and Mother’s Day! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the day today, we had beautiful weather across the ArkLaMiss, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s.

Through the remainder of the evening, we will remain mostly clear but we will see some higher levels clouds. Lows won’t be as cold as last night, but they will still be cool for this time of year, dropping eventually into the lower 50’s.

For our Monday we will see more of the same weather we saw during the weekend. Highs will once again get into the middle to upper 70’s, with some clouds from time to time.

We could see a couple isolated showers and storms for Tuesday, as a system out west from Texas/Oklahoma moves in. Our in house model shows us potentially seeing something, but there is not much confidence in that.

Wednesday will be another dry day, with sun and clouds mixed. We will really start to see temperatures warming up as well, getting into the mid to upper 80’s. This is closer to our normal for this time of year.

As we head into the end of the week , our weather looks to remain unsettled, with a pattern conducive for multiple rounds of showers and storms. Not tracking the threat of severe weather at this time, but we will keep an eye on it.