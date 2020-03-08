Weekend Forecast – Sunday, March 8th











WEST MONROE, LA (03/08/20) Happy Sunday! It’s been another wonderful day across the ArkLaMiss as we’ve had a mix of sun and high clouds. Winds have turned out of the southeast, so temperatures are running warmer than yesterday. Highs have been able to reach the upper 60’s to lower 70’s across the area.

Tonight will remain mild, and we will keep the high clouds around. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 50’s areawide, with clouds increasing. We will remain dry though, with similar conditions carrying into Monday morning.

Showers won’t return until lunchtime Monday, continuing through the afternoon/evening before tapering off through the night. It will be another warm and humid one, with highs topping out in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Low end rain chances will linger for Tuesday, Wednesday and thursday as our pattern remains unsettled. The heavier rains continue to trend nothward, so this is why we are seeing less of a rain chance here in the ArkLaMiss. With this being said, temperatures will continue to warm through this time frame, with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the lower 60’s expected.

Somewhat better chances for showers and storms look to get here from Friday into the weekend, as better ingredients come together. We can’t rule out a few strong storms either, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Rain totals on Monday look variable, depending on where the heaviest bands set up. Some of us could see up to an inch, while some may not see much at all.

As far as totals over the next few days, some of us could see up to 3 inches, with some of us not seeing much at all. It looks like the highest chances for rain will be in southern Arkansas. where they could see anywhere from 2-3 inches. Further south, some locations may only see a trace amount, with up to an inch possible.

Allergens will be high as we go through the weekend into next week, despite the expected rainfall. As of now, Tuesday looks to be the worst day.