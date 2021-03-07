Weekend Forecast: Sunday, March 7th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! We’re enjoying yet another beautiful day across the area with lots of sunshine, some high clouds and comfortable temperatures. Highs throughout the day have ranged in the 60’s.

Heading into tonight, these high clouds will move out, and we’ll be left with clear skies. Lows will be on the chiller side due to clear skies and drier air; they’re expected to fall into the 30’s. Freezing temperatures are not expected.

Another glorious day of weather is expected as we begin the new week. We should see lots of sunshine for our Monday, with lightly warmer highs; most locations should be able to reach the lower 70’s.

This weather generally sticks around for much of the upcoming week, as high pressure keeps a tight grip on our weather. This will allow for our highs to continue to climb each day, eventually reaching the lower 80’s by the end of the week. Aside from some clouds, conditions should generally be dry.

Clouds and moisture will be on the increase, especially beginning Wednesday. While this may limit sunshine towards the end of the week, the warm temperatures will help to keep it relatively nice.

A storm system could work its way into the ArkLaMiss heading into next weekend, which could bring a chance of showers and storms back to the area. Right now, details are all over the place on timing and intensity, but it’s something to keep an eye on, especially since we’re beginning our severe weather season. As of now, the chance for rain/storms remains low, and the potential for severe weather will remain low as well. We’ll keep you updated through the week.