Weekend Forecast: Sunday, March 28th, 2021





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! Hopefully you were able to enjoy your day; showers and storms moved out early, and clouds have been on the decrease through the day. Temperatures were on the cooler side, in the 60’s and 70’s, but we had breezy winds out of the north.

Skies have cleared this evening, and with cool, dry conditions in place, it’s going to be a cool evening. Temperatures will fall to the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday is looking to be a fantastic day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70’s. This nice weather will only stick around temporarily, as our next system apporaches.

Clouds will increase through the day Tuesday, before more showers and storms develop. These will carry into the first half of Wednesday, bringing a low potential for severe weather. Most of the area has a low chance of seeing damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.

The upshot to this is that, after this system moves out, this could begin a dry/quiet stretch of weather for the ArkLaMiss heading into April. Initially, temperatures will be on the cooler side, with highs falling into the lower 60’s, and lows in the upper 30’s. Eventually, temperatures will recover to more seasonal levels; in the lower 70’s. Let’s hope this trend continues, as April is our busiest severe weather month.