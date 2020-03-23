Weekend Forecast – Sunday, March 22nd













WEST MONROE, LA (03/22/20) Happy Sunday! We started off the day with showers and a few thunderstorms, especially across southern portions of the ArkLaMiss. Rainfall totals were anywhere from 1-2 inches south of I-20, with less than in inch north of I-20.

Showers have remained isolated throughout the day, but scattered activity is picking up this evening. Expect more coverage of showers and thunderstorms as we go through the night tonight. Lows will be more mild than last night, getting into the lower 60’s.

Showers and storms will start our day off, but eventually will taper to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be warmer thanks to a warm, front, and we should see 70’s in most spots.

We will see a dry streak setting up for much of the upcoming week, as high pressure takes temporary control. Highs will warm to well above seasonal averages, getting into the 80’s and even possibly the lower 90’s for some locations. Clouds will be around from time to time.

Another front will move into the area for the weekend, with our last warm day on Saturday. A small chance for showers and storms returns during this time as well.

Much cooler air spills in for Sunday, with highs dropping to the 60’s. rain chances will push off to the ast at time as well.