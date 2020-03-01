Weekend Forecast – Sunday, March 1st













WEST MONROE, LA (03/01/20) Happy Sunday and first day of March! It’s also the first day of Meteorological Spring, and it sure feels like it across the ArkLaMiss today. Temperatures have been warm, in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s, with thick clouds. We’ve also seen some very isolated, light showers around, with breezy south winds.

The clouds, breezy conditions and mild temperatures will stick around through the night. Lows will only bottom out into the lower 60’s. We could see some isolated showers and storms as well, but most of us will remain dry.

Clouds will persist into Monday ahead of our next system. Most of the day should remain dry, but we should see some scattered showers and storms during the evening into the overnight. Highs will be warm once again, getting into the middle to upper 70’s.

Showers and storms will continue into Tuesday. Some could be on the stronger side, as the Storm Prediction Center as outlined us under a Marginal (1/5) risk. Gusty winds and some small hail will be possible with these storms. We will also see another warm day of highs in the 70’s.

The severe threat will transition to a heavy rainfall threat as we head into Wednesday, as rain will continue. Cooler temperatures will also spill in during this time. Most of us should pick up on another 2 inches of rain, with up to 3 inches possible along the Mississippi River.

The good news is by Thursday, high pressure will establish itself back over us, resulting in nice weather for the end of the work week into the weekend. During this time, pleasant temperatures in the 60’s and partly cloudy skies will prevail.