Weekend Forecast – Sunday, March 15th













WEST MONROE, LA (03/15/20) Happy Sunday! It’s been a much cooler day for the majority of the ArkLaMiss as our boundary has shifted southward. Many locations are seeing at least a 10 degree temp change, with locations along and north of I-20 seeing upwards of a 20 or even 30 degree change. Clouds have been stubborn as well, but conditions have remained dry.

Expect the clouds to stay around through the night tonight, with the chance for a stray shower or two possible. The best chances look to be in southern Arkansas tonight, as an area of showers and storms moves by to the north.

The warmer air will start to lift back towards the north for our Monday, with the chance of an isolated shower or two possible. Highs will be once again variable across the ArkLaMiss, with 60’s expected to the north and 70’s/80’s expected to the south.

Everyone should be back on the warm and humid page by the time we get to Tuesday as our boundary moves northward. We will see some scattered showers around for Tuesday, but rain totals should be generally light. Highs will return to the 70’s and 80’s for everyone.

We continue to stay warm for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as warm, moist flow continues off of the Gulf of Mexico. highs will to out in the lower to middle 80’s during this time, with the chance for some isolated showers and storms around.

A somewhat cut off low to our southwest that is currently sitting along the west coast will eventually move closer to us, pushing across the country for Thursday into Friday. It’s track will determine how many showers and storms we will see here in the ArkLaMiss for Thursday and especially Friday, but its placement and ingredients that will already be in place would suggest the chance for strong to severe storms, mainly for Friday. Details have to be ironed out until then.

Much cooler air arrives for next weekend behind this system, with highs going from the 80’s to the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Shower chances will also continue.

Make sure to keep that allergy medication on hand as well; the warmer, humid air mass will bring very high levels of polled back to the area through the upcoming week.