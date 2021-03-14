Weekend Forecast: Sunday, March 14th, 2021







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy your day! Overall, the day has been nice and quiet, with more clouds than sun and warmer temperatures. Highs were able to get into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. we have seen a few isolated showers, but for the most part, we’ve been dry.

This will be changing as our next system moves in tonight. We’re already seeing more organized showers and storms off towards our south and west, and these are expected to move into our area tonight. Lows will be on the milder side, in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Some of these storms could be on the stronger side heading into tonight. we do have a low chance for severe storms across central portions of the ArkLaMiss. This is for the potential for some spotty damaging winds, and maybe an isolated tornado.

The good news is, these showers and storms should be out of the area before sunrise Monday. It will be another warm, but dry day, with highs in the lower 80’s. Aside from a few clouds, we should be mostly sunny.

Things then change back to unsettled as we get into our Tuesday. A warm front will lift back across our area, which will bring back the chance for showers and storms. We could see a strong storm or two, but widespread severe weather in not anticipated until Wednesday.

Speaking of Wednesday, it could be a busy day for the ArkLaMiss in terms of severe weather. A potent but compact system will travel a similar path to today’ storm system, bringing back the chance for severe weather. This one appears to have much better ingredients compared to day’s system, and already offers a higher chance of severe weather, even 4 days out.

The Storm Predication Center has already outlined our area under a Slight risk (2/5), but also includes an enhanced (3/5) risk for the eastern half of the ArkLaMiss. This storm system will be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, which includes damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Details will change somewhat from now until then, but it could be a significant weather day. the takeaways for Wednesday are to continue to stay updated with the latest forecast, and have a plan in place to prepare ahead of the storm.

The good news is, once this system moves out, we return to nice weather for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temps will also be on the cooler side, but near seasonal for this time of year, with highs returning to the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.