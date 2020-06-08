Weekend Forecast – Sunday, June 7th















WEST MONROE, LA (06/07/20) Happy Sunday! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the day, as much of it was dry. We’ve seen a mix of clouds and sun and some showers around, and we were treated to a very nice sunset earlier.

Rain will become more widespread and heavier in intensity as Cristobal moves more into the ArkLaMiss. It will be a warm and muggy night once again, with lows in the lower 70’s.

Rain and wind will be ongoing through the morning, evenutally tapering to showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Cristobal will help keep temperatures cool, with highs only getting into the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

Rainfall totals will range anywhere from around half inch to 4-5 inches locally. As heavier bands set up, the risk of Flash Flooding will increase, especially for points east of highway 165. We do have a Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory out for said locations.

Cristobal will be out of the area late Monday into Tuesday. We will remain dry through much of Tuesday before our next front moves in.

It will spark a line of showers and storms along it, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. We do have a marginal (1/5) risk for damaging winds.

Speaking of our next front, it will arrive late Tuesday, moving through quickly and clearing the ArkLaMiss early Wednesday. This will allow for much of Wednesday to be rain-free, with cooler and drier air spilling in behind it.

This will start a drying trend that will last for a while. Highs will be on the warm side for the end of the week and weekend, with lower humidity values as well. This will make for a more comfortable heat.