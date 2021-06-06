Weekend Forecast: Sunday, June 6th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re having a nice day today; weather-wise wit’s been another day of afternoon showers and storms, as enough moisture and upper level support remains. It’s also been warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle 80’s.

And showers and storms in the area are expected to eventually come to an end heading into tonight. Lows will be on the warmer side once again, getting into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Elevated chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the next couple days. A disturbance will move through the area during the day Monday, bringing widespread showers and storms to much of the ArkLaMiss.

We may have enough ingredients in place to warrant a low chance for severe storms; damaging winds will be the primary hazard, with lightning and times of heavy rainfall expected.

Another weaker disturbance moves in for Tuesday, which will continue the elevated chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening.

High pressure will start to take back over the forecast heading into the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. This will allow for temperatures to warm up to the upper 80’s to lower 90’s, and will reduce our rain chances. With this being said, we will still have the low potential for some pop up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.