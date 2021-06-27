Weekend Forecast: Sunday, June 27th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you were bale to have a wonderful day today; weather-wise it was another pretty typical Summer day for the ArkLaMiss. We experienced warm, humid conditions, as well as more pop-up showers and storms. Storms have been producing times of brief, heavy rain, and some cloud-to-ground lightning.

This activity is expected to wind down with the sun, as these showers and storms were driven by daytime heating. Eventually we will be left with clearing skies and lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

More of the same can be expected into our Monday, as our pattern virtually does not change. Highs are expected to get into the lower 90’s.

High pressure tries to strengthen into the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe. This will limit our chances for showers and storms down to a few stray ones during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be a few degrees warmer as well, getting into the mid 90’s.

A weak boundary will be moving very slowly towards us through the upcoming week. This front will serve as a focus point for more showers and storms, especially during the Friday timeframe. Storms will linger into Saturday because of it, and models diverge on what it’s going to do from there. Some computer models say it will clear out for the 4th of July weekend, while others say it’s going to be a washout. Let’s certainly hope it’s not a washout! There’s also a hint it could bring cooler temperatures to the area; highs could be in the upper 80’s, which would be comfortable for this time of year.