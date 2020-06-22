Weekend Forecast – Sunday, June 21st









WEST MONROE, LA (06/21/20) Happy Father’s Day! I hope you’ve been able to stay cool and hydrated today as it has been another hot one across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures have been generally running in the lower 90’s with sun and clouds mixed. The day was able to start off dry, but showers and thunderstorms have quickly moved in, putting an end to our dry streak.

We’ve seen quite a bit of shower and thunderstorm activity through the course of the day. Some storms have gone briefly severe, producing some locally damaging winds and quarter sized hail. Storms will lose intensity overnight.

Showers and storms are expected to decrease in coverage going through the night, but we won’t completely get rid of them, even heading into tomorrow morning. Lows will eventually drop into the lower 70’s.

Another disturbance, combined with daytime heating, will lead to another afternoon and evening of showers and thunderstorms for our Monday. Some of which could be on the strong side, producing a mainly damaging wind and small hail threat.

This will be the start to an overall unsettled pattern as we head into the new week. Multiple disturbances and fronts will move in through the week, will provide elevated storm chances.

Our skies will become interesting towards the middle to end of the week as well, as a rather large plume of Saharan dust will be moving in. This will reduce air quality, as well as give us some nice sunrises and sunsets. This will also help to take moisture out of the upper levels of the atmosphere, and we will see a downturn in shower and thunderstorms chances. When it does rain, we will see dirty rain too.