Weekend Forecast: Sunday, July 4th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy 4th of July everyone! It’s been another nice day for the ArkLaMiss; temperatures are running on the warmer side, but they’re still below average for this time of year. We’re also seeing another day without showers or storms, and enjoy this dry stretch while we have it, because most of the upcoming week looks messy.

Heading into tonight, we could have a few lingering clouds around, but all in all, it will be a nice night. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last night, sitting in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. The heat and humidity returns for our Monday, as well as the chance for a few stray showers popping up during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to get into the middle 90’s.

Better moisture and upper level support starts to move in beginning Tuesday, and the chance for showers and storms will begin to increase then. temperatures are expected to remain in the 90’s.

The best chances for rain move in Wednesday and Thursday, as our best moisture and upper level support moves into the area. Showers and storms will be capable of producing times of heavy rain, and cloud to ground lightning.

Things start to quiet down as we head into next weekend, before we see another chance for showers and storms towards the end of the weekend, as we could see another weak front moving in.