Weekend Forecast: Sunday, July 25th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re having a great day, but it’s been another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures have been running in the middle to upper 90’s across the area, with heat index values in the 105-120 range. While we do have a bit more moisture around, we’re seeing limited showers and storms.

We do have a Heat Advisory in place that goes through the remainder of the day today, and through Monday. This is to account for heat index values in the 105-115+ range. Make sure you’re staying cool and safe in this heat, as heat stroke can take over in these conditions.

Heading into tonight, we won’t cool off too much, as temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We will see a few clouds from time to time, but otherwise, we will remain clear.

More hot and humid weather is expected into the start of the week, with enough moisture around to provide the chance for some isolated showers and storms. Highs will remain in in the middle to upper 90’s.

A bit more moisture and upper level support moves in for the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe, which will keep the chance for scattered showers and storms around. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but it will still remain hot and humid, with highs in the middle 90’s.

High pressure takes a strong grip on our forecast for the second half of the work week into the weekend. Highs will continue to climb, and is expected to hit the century mark as we head into next weekend. This could prompt an Excessive Heat Warning for the area, as heat index values climb into the 110-120 range. We will also see a dramatic decrease in rain/storm chances, and skies will generally remain on the mostly sunny to partly cloudy side.