Weekend Forecast: Sunday, July 18th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day today; we’re dealing with yet another round of showers and storms this afternoon moving along a small disturbance. While activity has generally been on the calmer side, times of heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds will be the main hazards. We do have a Marginal (1/5) risk for some isolated severe wind gusts across a good portion of the ArkLaMiss as these storms move through.

This round of showers and storms will move through and eventually exit the area through the evening. With this being said, we are nowhere near done with rain chances over the next 24-48 hours.

Another disturbance, which could produce stronger thunderstorms than the ones we’ve seen today, will move through the are very late tonight through the early morning hours Monday. These storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, with future tracker showing some locations getting potentially 4+ inches of rain. There could also be quite a bit of lightning/thunder as well, with some gusty winds.

These storms will continue through the first half of Monday, with another round of showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Again, times of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning will be the main hazards.

Elevated chances for showers and storms will remain in place through much of the upcoming week, as deep moisture remains in place. We will also have the combination of daytime heating and occasional disturbances to help keep us unsettled. Highs will start off on the cooler side for the week, in the middle 80’s. gradually warming to near seasonal values by the end of the week.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure looks to take back over the forecast, which will reduce our chances for showers and storms, and will raise our high temperatures. If trends continue, we could be knocking on the door to the 100’s by the start of next week, and yes, this heat will come with humidity as well.