Weekend Forecast – Sunday, July 12th









WEST MONROE, LA (07/12/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re staying cool outside as it’s been another hot day. Temperatures have been hot on their own, with highs generally in the middle to upper 90’s. When you factor in dew points in the middle 70’s; this has pushed “feel like” temperatures in the 110-115, higher in some spot, range.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory for parts of the ArkLaMiss. The warning is in effect until 7:00 P.M. Monday, and the advisory is in effect until 8:00 P.M.

As we head into tonight, we will remain hot, humid and quiet with a few passing clouds from time to time. Lows will not cool off too much, only dropping into the upper 70’s lower 80’s for some spots.

As we start the new week, brutal heat will continue for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 90’s, with Heat Index Values pushing the 115, even possibly 120 in some spots. We will likely see the Excessive Heat Warning expanded during this time as well.

Make sure you’re staying cool & hydrated through the week, even if you don’t work outside. Make sure to wear clothing that is comfortable (lightweight, loose fitting and light colored).

We won’t see much relief by the end of the week, but the chance for some showers will return. Highs will gradually lower from the upper 90’s to the middle 90’s, with some small chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms. The best chances return Friday and continue through the weekend, with most of us staying dry. Until then, expect some afternoon clouds and very hot days.