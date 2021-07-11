Weekend Forecast: Sunday, July 11th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! We started off the day on a stormy note as a late season cold front moved through the area. It brought numerous showers and storms to the area; good news was, we didn’t see any severe weather this morning.

Some showers and storms have redeveloped through the afternoon, and we’re not quite done with the shower and storm chances heading into tonight. Another impulse will continue the chance for showers and storms through the night tonight, carrying over into Monday. Lows will remain on the cooler side due to the showers and storms, with lows expected to be anywhere from the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

This next impulse could have enough dynamics with it to bring the chance for some severe weather as well. We do have a Slight (2/5) risk that covers much of the ArkLaMiss to account for the potential for mainly damaging winds. The thing is, morning storms have done some work in limiting severe potential for later tonight, so the overall threat for severe weather should remain on the limited side. With this being said, it is important to remain weather aware through the night tonight.

Upper level support and moisture will remain in place through our Monday, which will keep the chance for scattered showers and storms around through much of the day. The good news is, these storms should carry a very limited, to no severe weather potential.

Looking at the remainder of the week, the chance for showers and storms remains virtually every single day through the foreseeable future. With this being said, the chance for showers and storms will start to decrease beginning Tuesday, with about a 30% chance expected. From about Wednesday on, we transition to a more typical Summer-like pattern, which includes low chances for afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms. Thursday is looking to be the driest day of the week, as high pressure temporarily strengthens.

We could possibly see yet another front heading into next weekend, but similar to last weekend, details are kind of all over the place with this feature. As of now, it doesn’t look to offer much in the way of showers and storms, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Temperatures during this timeframe will remain on the cooler side early on due to the higher chances for showers and storms; this means highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 80’s. Temperatures will eventually return to the lower to middle 90’s through the week, which is generally seasonal heat.