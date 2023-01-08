WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss with not a cloud in sight as far as the eye can see.

Tonight, winds will calm down from being breezy earlier in the day. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 40s and upper 30s while skies stay mostly clear. Rain chances are zero, it’ll be a good night for stargazing.

For tomorrow, daytime highs rebound to the lower end of the 60s, which is still slightly above average for this time of year. Clouds will start to fill back in over the course of the day but rain won’t come back into the picture until Wednesday night/ Thursday morning.