Weekend Forecast – Sunday, January 31st

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to stay warm through the day, as temperatures have been in the lower to middle 50’s. Winds have also continued to be on the gusty side, which has made it feel chillier. Clouds have been stubborn to clear, but there have been some peaks of sunshine from time to time.

Clouds and wind will remain as we head into tonight, but winds should subside. Temperatures will be chillier than last night, falling into the 30’s as opposed to the 40’s and 50’s.

Cool air remains in place through our Monday and Tuesday, with highs staying in the 50’s. Overnight lows will also remain on the chillier side, with freezing temperatures possible Monday night into Tuesday. We will remain dry, with times of clouds and sun.

We will start to see a warming trend as we head into the middle of the week, as winds shift to out of the south. This will bring back the more warm, humid conditions (relatively at least) as our next system approaches.

Rain chances will move back into the forecast beginning later Thursday night in the form of some lighter showers. This will also be the most warm/mild time of the week, with highs getting close to the 70 mark and lows in the 50’s.

Showers and storms will become more widespread in coverage and through the day Friday as the main brunt of this system moves in. Some models show rain/storms for Friday morning, while some continue them through the day. Nonetheless, it looks to remain unsettled. As far a severe storm potential is concerned, as of this moment, it’s too early to tell.

Showers will linger into our Saturday before clearing out by next Sunday. Models are coming into more agreement on a strong push of cold air during this time, with highs falling to the middle 40’s for next Sunday. this looks to be part of a cold spell that could linger for a couple days. Details will become more clear in the coming days.