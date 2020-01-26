Weekend Forecast – Sunday, January 26th







WEST MONROE, LA (01/26/20) Happy Sunday! We started off the morning on a wet note with showers and a few weak thunderstorms. This activity diminished into cloud cover through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals have generally been light, anywhere from a few hundredths to a half an inch across our southern parishes.

The clouds will hold on through the night tonight but we will remain dry. We should see some areas of fog as well. Lows will be mild, dropping into the upper 40’s lower 50’s.

Clouds will be with us for the start of our Monday before they eventually mix out, leading to lots of sunshine during the afternoon. It will be a very pleasant day overall, with highs topping out into the lower 60’s.

Things quickly change heading into Tuesday as we will see another system moving in, bringing showers in as early as the afternoon. They will become more numerous through the evening into the overnight, tapering off Wednesday morning.

We keep the clouds around for Thursday, with some peaks of sunshine expected. Temperatures will be a little chilly as well, topping out in the lower 50’s.

Another system moves in for Friday, but the majority of its rain should stay to our south. We will see isolated showers through day day, with activity eventually clearing out.

High pressure will become established over the ArkLaMiss heading into the weekend, leading to lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will rebound quickly into the 60’s, with lower 70’s possible by next Sunday!