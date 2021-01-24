Weekend Forecast: Sunday, January 24th, 2021





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the day. Overall, our weather has been poor through the day; times of showers and even thick fog at times. This is due to high amounts of moisture and a nice temperature contrast thanks to a warm front draped across the area.

As we go through tonight, this warm front will continue to lift northward, which will bring a brief end to the showers and storms were seeing, as well as warmer temperatures. Lows will be on the mild side, only falling into the lower 60’s.

As the remainder of our system moves in, showers and storms will move their way back into our area mainly after midnight, continuing through a good deal of our Monday. it will also be on the warmer side, as highs get into the middle 70’s.

With the threat of showers and storms comes the threat of some severe weather. We do have a low potential for some to severe storms starting later tonight and continuing through much of tomorrow. This is a low chance for severe storms overall, and is only at a Marginal (1/5).

The chance for showers lingers through our Tuesday and Wednesday, as our upper level pattern remains unsettled. With this being said, temperatures will be on the decline through the week.

We should see a break from the showers and storms by the time we get to Thursday and Friday. This is when highs are also expected to fall into the middle 50’s, with freezing temperatures at night possible.

Shower chances trying to return for Saturday, as another disturbance moves in from the northwest. At this time, it appears this system will bring a low chance for some showers. By the second half of the weekend, we will see highs returning to the lower 70’s, with drier conditions returning.