Weekend Forecast- Sunday, January 19th

WEST MONROE, LA (01/19/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you were able to enjoy our beautiful weather today. We certainly put the sun in Sunday with lots of sunshine to be found. Temperatures have been chilly, in the lower to middle 50’s. We’ve also been seeing breezy north, northwesterly winds as well.

Tonight will remain mostly clear early, with some higher cloudiness moving in later on. We will keep light northerly winds as well, with lows dropping into the lower to middle 30’s. Locations alog and north of I-20 will have the best chance of seeing freezing temperatures, but everyone will have the chance tonight.

Cold continues for our Dr. MLK day but we will see lots of sunshine once again. Highs will actually be cooler than Sunday, with upper 40’s expected.

A hard freeze looks to move in for all of the ArkLaMiss Monday night into Tuesday. Lows will generally be in the middle to upper 20’s. Make sure to bring in the plants and pets, and protect the pipes!

We start to warm up mid week, but the clouds and rain chances return as well. Highs will eventually recover to the lower 60’s by the time we get to next weekend.

Showers will return as later Wednesday ahead of our next system. Thursday is expected to be a mostly rainy day, with maybe some weak thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Showers will linger into Friday morning, with clearing throughout the day.

Get ready for a beautiful weather weekend next weekend. Highs will return to the lower 60’s with lots of sunshine to be enjoyed.