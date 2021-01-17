Weekend Forecast – Sunday, January 17th





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) happy Sunday! I hope you were able to have a wonderful day today. Overall, the weather wasn’t too bad across our area; we did have times of thick clouds but we had some times of sun mixed in as well. thankfully, we didn’t see any rain chances.

Clouds continue to stream in from the Northwest, but as we go through the night tonight, these will clear out and we will be left with clear skies.

With cooler conditions and clear skies in place, it will be another cold night for the ArkLaMiss, with many locations expected to fall to the freezing mark.

For our MLK day, besides the chilly start we are expecting, we will have beautiful weather, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s.

Things quickly change as we head into the remainder of the week. Clouds will be on the increase as quickly as later Monday night, as the first of a series of fronts and disturbances moves through.

Showers will move in as early as Tuesday, and will continue through much of the upcoming week as things remain unsettled out towards our west. It appears right now that Thursday will offer our best chance for rain, with more disturbances off towards our west keeping us in an unsettled pattern through the weekend.

The ArkLaMiss will be right on the verge of a warm air mass and a colder one. As these disturbances pass through, we will be caught in a tug of war temperature wise, which will cause daily fluctuations in our temperatures. We could see highs anywhere from the middle 50’s to the upper 60’s through the week.