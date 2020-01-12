Weekend Forecast: Sunday, January 12th











WEST MONROE, LA (01/12/20) Happy Sunday! We started our day off on a cloudy and cold note with temperatures getting into the lower 30’s. Clouds have been stubborn to clear throughout the day, but we’ve seen clearing.

This clearing is only temporary as clouds will thicken up tonight. Lows will be warmer than last night’s lows; getting into the lower 40’s as opposed to the lower 30’s.

A warm front will lift through the area through the day Monday, bringing warm, moist air back from the south. This will keep cloud thick, with some peaks of sunshine here and there. We will also have the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely later Monday into Tuesday as the warm front becomes more established over our area. We will see them continuing through the night into Tuesday morning, slowly tapering to scattered showers and storms through the day.

This system will not pose a severe weather threat for us. Heavy rain and lots of lightning and thunder can be expected.

Our pattern will remain unsettled through the week The chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain present each and every day. They should stay below severe limits. Temperatures will stay warm as well, with 60’s and 70’s expected.

The last push of showers and storms comes with a final system on Saturday morning. Rain chances will be during the morning, with cooler air rushing in behind. This will lead to a quiet and colder Sunday, with highs in the 50’s. However, the clouds will remain despite rain chances ending.