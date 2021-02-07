Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 7th

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Super Bowl Sunday! I hope you’re bale to stay warm today; clouds, in addition to cooler temperatures, have made for another gloomy day for the ArkLaMiss. With this being said, some of us have seen clearing in our southern areas, and clouds will try to continue to clear over the next couple hours.

Heading into tonight, some clouds will work their way in from the southwest, and this will keep us mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows won’t be as chilly as the last few nights, only falling into the lower 40’s.

Warmer air surges back towards the north heading into the new week. This will allow our highs to warm noticeably for Monday, with highs returning to the lower to middle 60’s.

The warming trend will continue into our Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs potentially reaching the lower 70’s. Clouds will be on the increase as well.

Rain chances start to move their way back into our area beginning Tuesday, though our first chances will be in the form of some isolated showers through the day. The better chances for some showers and storms will be on Wednesday and Thursday as our next system moves in.

Details appear to be getting clearer as to what we can expect heading into the end of the work week and weekend. Temperatures looks like they’re start to fall through the day Thursday, potentially getting to the freezing mark by Thursday night/Friday. The one question remains at this point, how cold will it end up getting?

Some models suggest we are tossed into the deep freezer into the weekend, with highs in the 20’s and lows in the single digits/teens. Other suggest we stay in the 40’s for highs, with 20’s for lows. These details will need to be ironed out, but it looks like cooler weather is on the way.

There are also hints that we could see some wintry precipitation heading into our Saturday. These details, like the cold, are still not set in stone, and we will continue to update this forecast. But for now, the chance does exist, and it will remain low at this time.