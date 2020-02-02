Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 2nd







WEST MONROE, LA (02/02/20) Happy Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday! I hope your day has been wonderful, as our weather certainly has been. We’ve seen lots of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, as most of us have reached the upper 70’s. Some of us have even reached the lower 80’s.

This stretch of beautiful weather unfortunately comes to end by the time we start the new week. Clouds will roll in tonight, with mild overnight lows. Most of us will fall into the upper 40’s lower 50’s.

We will keep the war temperatures for a couple more days before much, much cooler air spills back in. Showers will also move back in as early as tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Better chances for showers and storms come Tuesday as our next system gets closer to us. We will keep scattered showers and storms around through the day,w with activity becoming more widespread later in the night into Wednesday.

There will be the threat for severe storms as well, with much of the ArkLaMiss under s Slight risk. This accounts for the potential of mainly damaging winds, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Showers and storms will continue for our Wednesday, but these storms will likely be undercut by the colder air coming in, which will limit severe chances. Heavy rainfall will remain a concern.

We will see showers lingering into our Thursday before we dry out for the most part by next weekend. Aside from a stray shower or two on Saturday, we should stay cool and dry.