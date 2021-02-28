Weekend Forecast: Sunday, February 28th, 2021

















WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you were able to enjoy your day despite some crumby weather in the area. While temperatures have been on the nicer side in the 70’s and 80’s, we also have enough moisture and instability for some showers and storms at times. Through the day so far, this activity has been isolated to scattered, but the primary threat of severe weather comes later tonight.

Our cold front will eventually move through the area tonight, with our chance for strong to severe storms beginning as early as 7 P.M.. Storms will push farther south and east and will slowly lose intensity through the night.

Storms will be capable of producing some damaging winds, hail up to the size of quarters and an isolated tornado or two. There is a Slight (2/5) risk for storms for locations mainly along and north of I-20, with a Marginal (1/5) risk for points further south.

Rain will continue into our Monday, but will not carry the chance for severe weather as colder air spills in. With this being said, no freezing temperatures are expected, with highs getting into the lower 50’s.

Cool and rainy conditions will linger into our Tuesday, before showers end Tuesday afternoon. Cool temperatures are expected to stay as well, with another day in the 50’s expected.

From Wednesday on, our weather generally stays quiet and seasonal. Aside from some scattered showers possible Friday, the second half of the week remains dry, and temperatures will remain seasonal in the 60’s and 70’s.